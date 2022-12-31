Horse Racing: Salisbury, Livemore, Reigning Beauty shine in trails

Salisbury, Livemore & Reigning Beauty moved well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:08 PM, Sat - 31 December 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Salisbury, Livemore & Reigning Beauty moved well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday.

SAND:

600m:

All Time Legend (Deepak Singh) 46, handy. Wind Sprite (K Mukesh) (From 1000/400) 46, eased up. 2y-(Saamidd/Faustina) (Koushik) & Ashwa Gajraj (BR Kumar) 47, pair moved easy.

800m:

Gusty Note (AA Vikrant) 1-2, 600/48, moved freely. Amyra (K Mukesh) 1-1, 600/45, handy. Spiritual Power (Deepak Singh) & Cybele (G Naresh) 1-2, 600/46, pair moved easy. Secret Key (Apprentice) & Great Combo (RS Jodha) 1-0, 600/44, pair moved well. Eminency (RS Jodha) & Dolly Bird (RB) 1-2, 600/47, moved together. Briar Ridge (RB) & Strauss (Santhosh Raj) 1-0, 600/44, pair moved well. 2y-(Dali/Dance to Destiny) (Abhay Singh) & Ashwa Raudee (B Nikhil) 1-1, 600/45, pair finished level.

1000m:

Paladino (Afroz Khan) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved easy. Hartnell (RB) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/48, moved easy. Happy Soul (Surya Prakash) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/45, handy. Salisbury (Rafique Sk) & Miss Marvellous (Afroz Khan) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former worked well. Premier Action (Afroz Khan) & Quality Warrior (K Mukesh) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, pair moved easy. Livemore (K Mukesh) & Reigning Beauty (Afroz Khan) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44, pair shaped well. La Mirage (Deepak Singh) & Clare (AA Vikrant) 1-17, 800/1-0,