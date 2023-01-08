| Horse Racing She Can Has The Edge In Hyderabad Feature

Horse Racing: She Can has the edge in Hyderabad feature

R. H. Sequiera-trained She Can looks unbeatable in the Byerly Turk Million (Grade-III) 1200 metres Terms for horses

Published Date - 06:19 PM, Sun - 8 January 23

Hyderabad: R. H. Sequiera-trained She Can looks unbeatable in the Byerly Turk Million (Grade-III) 1200 metres Terms for horses, Fillies 3 year olds only, the feature event of the races to be held here on Monday. No false rails. First race starts at 1-00 p.m.

SELECTIONS:

1. Bellaque 1, Happy Go Lucky 2, High Reward 3

2. Queen Empress 1, Reigning Beauty 2, Planet Royale 3

3. Baisa 1, Muaser 2, Divine Connection 3

4. Mr Perfect 1, NRI Fantasy 2, Sopranos 3

5. La Mirage 1, Crimson Rose 2, True Icon 3

6. She Can 1, Proud Mary 2, Calista Girl 3

7. Ballerina 1, Black Onyx 2, Ayr 3

8. Aiza 1, Canterbury 2, Good Tidings 3

Day’s Best: She Can.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

First Mini Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, & 5.

Second Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Third Treble: 6, 7 & 8.