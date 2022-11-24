Horse Racing: Success fancied for Kolkata feature

The Vijay Singh-trained Success, who maintains form, may repeat in the Wolf 777 Calcutta 1000 Guineas (Grade-III) 1600 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:59 PM, Thu - 24 November 22

Kolkata: The Vijay Singh-trained Success, who maintains form, may repeat in the Wolf 777 Calcutta 1000 Guineas (Grade-III) 1600 metres, terms for fillies 3 years old only in a field of eight runners, the feature event of the races to be held on Friday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Arrow Point 1, Reagan 2, Roka 3

2. Secret Pearl 1, Eastwood 2, Santana 3

3. Divya Shakthi 1, Whistle Blower 2, Dream Chaser 3

4. Success 1, Shabelle 2, Arabian Queen 3

5. Stockbridge 1, The Protector 2, Oasis 3

6. Ember Glow 1, Dubai Dunes 2, Magnite 3

Day’s Best: Stockbridge.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.