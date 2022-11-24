| Horse Racing Superstellar And Winning Streak Please In Trials

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:56 PM, Thu - 24 November 22

(Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Superstellar and Winning Streak pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Thursday morning.

SAND

800m:

Forever Bond (Aneel) 58, 600/45, moved well. Flaming Falcon (Apprentice) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Beauty On Parade (Deepak Singh) 1-0, 600/47, not extended. Sucker Punch (P Ajeeth K) 1-1, 600/46, moved easy. Good Tidings (Md Ismail) 1-3, 600/47, moved well. Arrowtown (RB) 59, 600/45, moved well. Hashtag (Gaurav Singh) 1-1, 600/46, urged-a-bit. Varenna (Afroz Khan) & Canterbury (BR Kumar) 1-0, 600/44, former moved well. Top Secret (Dhanu Singh) & 3y-(Basem/Whispering Hills) (RB) 1-1, 600/46, pair finished level.

1000m:

Superstellar (Surya Prakash) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, good. New Hustle (B Nikhil) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, moved well. Galwan (Apprentice) 1-18, (From 1000/400) 45, eased up. Kachnar (Abhay Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, strode out well. 2y-(Declaration of War/Alamshara) (RB) & 2y-(Saamidd/Angarika) (Dhanu Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair finished level. It’s My Life (K Mukesh) & Prime Gardenia (Rafique Sk) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair finished level. Carnival Lady (Trainer) & Saint Emilion (B Nikhil) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, pair moved well. 2y-(Akeed Champion/Sun Moon and Stars) (Surya Prakash) & Cash Register (P Ajeeth K) 1-15, 800/59,600/45, pair finished level. Laurus (Madhu Babu) & 2y-(Leitir Mor/Tootsie Wootsie) (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former handy. High Command (Surya Prakash) & Yesterday

(P Ajeeth K) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former shaped well. Show Me Your Walk (Madhu Babu) & Pancho (Abhay Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair finished level. Winning Streak (Afroz Khan) & Quality Warrior (Rafique Sk) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, former moved well.