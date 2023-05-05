Horse Racing: Supreme Dance fancied for Ooty selections

Udhagamandalam: The Sebastian-trained Supreme Dance holds an edge over others to win the Royal Western India Turf Club Trophy 1600 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-II, Rated 60 to 85 (40 to 59 eligible), the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 10.30 am.

SELECTIONS:

1. Knotty Power 1, Starkova 2, Cloudy Hills 3

2. Stillwater 1, Nagada 2, Lady Zeen 3

3. Swarga 1, Santamarina Star 2, Sporting Spirit 3

4. Supreme Dance 1, Glorious Grace 2, Albinus 3

5. Windsor Walk 1, Mastery 2, Gingersnap 3

6. Current View 1, Attenborough 2, Excellent Star 3

7. Queen Anula 1, Zaneta 2, Autumn Shower 3

Day’s Best: Windsor Walk.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

