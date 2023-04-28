Horse Racing: Kings Walk fancied for Ooty selections

B Suresh-trained Kings Walk holds an edge over others to win the Simon’s Shoes Handicap 1400 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:53 PM, Fri - 28 April 23

Udhagamandalam: The B Suresh-trained Kings Walk holds an edge over others to win the Simon’s Shoes Handicap 1400 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-III, Rated 40 to 65 4 years old and upward, the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 11.30 am.

SELECTIONS:

1. Abilitare 1, Role Of Emperors 2, Bella Amor 3

2. Wonderful Era 1, Nagada 2, Manzoni 3

3. Zucardi 1, Dazzling Princess 2, Nightjar 3

4. Sinatra 1, The Rebel 2, Ashwa Dev 3

5. Kings Walk 1, Loch Lomond 2, Amber Lightning 3

6. Emperor 1, Lady Luck 2, Sweet Fragrance 3

7. Choice 1, Cedar Wood 2, Helen Of Troy 3

Day’s Best: Kings Walk.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

