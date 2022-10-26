| Horse Racing Temptations Amalfitana Shine In Trials At Hyderabad Race Course

Horse racing: Temptations, Amalfitana shine in trials at Hyderabad Race Course

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:14 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Temptations, Amalfitana and Campania Pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Wednesday morning.

SAND

600m:

Archangels (AA Vikrant) (From 1000/400) 47, handy.

800m:

Urgent (Rohit Kumar) (From 1200/400) 1-2, eased up. Sweet Whisper (RS Jodha) 1-2, 600/46, moved easy.

1000m:

Vision Of Rose (RB) 1-17, (From 1000/400) 44, eased up. Amalfitana (Apprentice) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, maintains form. Life Is Good (RB) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, handy. Campania (Apprentice) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, improving. Star Babe (Madhu Babu) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. Temptations (Surya Prakash) 1-13, 800/57, 600/44, maintains form.