Horse Racing: The Cheetah fancied for Delhi feature

New Delhi: The V. S. Parmer-trained The Cheetah, who maintains fine form, may repeat in the Global Stud Farm Million 1400 metres, Terms for horses 5-years-old only and the feature of Thursday’s Delhi races. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.45 p.m.
SELECTIONS
1. Sun Light 1, Golden Ticket 2, Al Azeem 3
2. Prathina 1, Spartan X 2, Pearl 3
3. Hare Ka Sahara 1, Victorious King 2, Master Becket 3
4. The Cheetah 1, Niche Storm 2, Responsibleforlove 3
5. Miss Marmalade 1, Jeweller 2, Raxion 3
6. Miss Glorious 1, Fargo 2, Noble Storm 3
Day’s Best: The Cheetah.
Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.
Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.
Treble: 4, 5 & 6.
