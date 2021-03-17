Horse Racing: The Cheetah fancied for Delhi feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 3:36 pm

New Delhi: The V. S. Parmer-trained The Cheetah, who maintains fine form, may repeat in the Global Stud Farm Million 1400 metres, Terms for horses 5-years-old only and the feature of Thursday’s Delhi races. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.45 p.m.

SELECTIONS

1. Sun Light 1, Golden Ticket 2, Al Azeem 3

2. Prathina 1, Spartan X 2, Pearl 3

3. Hare Ka Sahara 1, Victorious King 2, Master Becket 3

4. The Cheetah 1, Niche Storm 2, Responsibleforlove 3

5. Miss Marmalade 1, Jeweller 2, Raxion 3

6. Miss Glorious 1, Fargo 2, Noble Storm 3

Day’s Best: The Cheetah.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

