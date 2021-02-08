Adorable fancied for Delhi feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 7:40 pm

New Delhi: The Magan Singh-trained Adorable looks good in the Taurian Plate 1400 metres, a handicap for horses in Class II, rated 60 to 86 the feature of Tuesday’s Delhi races.

False rails will be announce on Race Day. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

Selections:

1. Master Tornado 1, Harley 2, She’s My Heart 3

2. Adorable 1, Big Apple 2, Warrior Thrive 3

3. Miss Blue Fairy 1, Lodge Keeper 2, Bella Mia 3

4. Aao Shao 1, Master Frankel 2, Mehendi 3

5. Jungle Wave 1, Treasure 2, Imbali 3

6. Miss Zachary 1, Promise Of Love 2, Miss Arts 3

Day’s Best: Jungle Wave.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

2nd Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

