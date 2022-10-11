| Horse Racing The Thunder And Grand Duke Impress In Trials

Horse Racing: The Thunder and Grand Duke impress in trials

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:14 PM, Tue - 11 October 22

(Representational Image) The Thunder and Grand Duke pleasedl when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Tuesday morning.

Hyderabad: The Thunder and Grand Duke pleasedl when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Tuesday morning.

600m:

Different (khurshad Alam) 48, moved freely. Gusty Note (Deepak Singh) (From 1000/400) 47, moved easy.

Also Read Horse Racing: Makhtoob records upset win in Hyderabad feature

800m:

La Mirage (AA Vikrant) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Sea Of Class (RB) 1-2.5, 600/47.5, handy. Big Boy (Dhanu Singh) & My Rules (RB) 1-3, 600/47, pair moved easy.

1000m:

The Thunder (Gaurav Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, maintains form.

Forever Bond (Surya Prakash) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well.

Grand Duke (RS Jodha) 1-14, 800/57, 600/43, pleased. Campania (Surya Prakash) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/47, moved easy. Carlisle (B Nikhil) 1-16 (From 1000/400) 45, handy.

MONSOON OUTER RACE GRASS:

800m:

Candy Girl (Apprentice) 59, 600/43, handy. City Of Wisdom (RB) 58, 600/44, moved freely. Fast Track (RB) 58, 600/44, moved easy.

1000m:

Top In Class (Md Ismail) 1-7, 800/51, 600/39, moved well.

Star Cruise (Apprentice) 1-14, 800/56, 600/42, handy.

Salisbury (Apprentice) 1-14, 800/57, 600/41, more on hand.

Hard To Toss (P Ajeeth K)1-12, 800/54, 600/41, moved well.

Stoic Hero (RB) 1-12, 800/55, 600/42, not extended. Alabama (Dhanu Singh) & Bandit King (G Naresh) 1-10, 800/57, 600/43, pair finished level. Sergeant Reckles (Kiran Naidu) 1-8, 800/55, 600/42, not extended. Stunning Force (Md Ismail) 1-5, 800/52, 600/38, good. Painted Apache (P Ajeeth K) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38, pleased. Shah Of Iran (AA Vikrant) & Win the War (Deepak Singh) 1-9, 800/53, 600/40, former to note. Ashwa Raudee (G Naresh) & Malahat (Dhanu Singh) 1-12, 800/55, 600/42, pair handy. Yesterday (P Ajeeth K) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39, note.

NOTED ON MONDAY 10-10-22

SAND

600m:

Strauss (Suraj Narredu) & Scramjet (Sandosh Raj) 46, pair moved neck and neck.

800m:

Rhythm Selection (Apprentice) 1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Angelita (P Ajeeth K) 1-0, 600/45, not extended. Redeem Our Pledge (Apprentice) 1-3, 600/48, moved freely.

1000m:

Starwalt (Apprentice) (From 1600/600) 1-17, moved easy. Grand Duke (Apprentice) 1-18.5, 800/1-2, 600/48.5, moved freely.

Ar Superior (RB) 1-17, 800/59, 600/46, well in hand.

Icicle (AA Vikrant) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved well.