Horse Racing: Victorious Sermon fancied for Kolkata feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:35 PM, Tue - 25 October 22

Representational Image

Kolkata: The Shyam S Habbu-trained Victorious Sermon looks best in the Monsoon Cup 2000 metres, terms for horses 4 years old and upward in a small field of four runners, the feature event of the races to be held here on Wednesday.

False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Oasis 1, Nova 2

2. Stormwatch 1, Big Brown 2, Island Lass 3

3. Magneto 1, Dadd’s Dream 2, Mars 3

4. Randolph 1, Revolution 2, Toronero 3

5. Victorious Force 1, Psychic Force 2

6. Thiago 1, Bahuleyan 2, Santana 3

Day’s Best: Victorious Force.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.