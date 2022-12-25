| Horse Racing Winning Streak Has The Edge In Shiravan Kumar Memorial Cup

Leo D’Silva-trained Winning Streak holds a clear edge over rest of the contenders to win the Shiravan Kumar Memorial Cup 1600 metres

Hyderabad: Leo D’Silva-trained Winning Streak holds a clear edge over rest of the contenders to win the Shiravan Kumar Memorial Cup 1600 metres, a handicap for horses rated 40 to 65, the feature event of the races to be held here on Monday. False rails are up. First race starts at 1.45 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. High Command 1, Faiz 2, That’s My Love 3

2. Picture Me 1, Doe A Deer 2, Inside Story 3

3. Angel Tesoro 1, Sucker Punch 2, Lightning Fairy 3

4. Alabama 1, Acrobat 2, Quality Warrior 3

5. Ar Superior 1, My Grandeur 2, Royal Pal 3

6. Winning Streak 1, Hugh Capet 2, Painted Apache 3

7. Bangor On Dee 1, Ashwa Shirwal 2, Protocol 3

Day’s Best: Winning Streak.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

First Mini Jackpot: 1, 2, 3, & 4.

Second Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.