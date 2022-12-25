Horse Racing: Success fancied for Kolkata feature

Vijay Singh-trained Success looks set to win the Wolf 777 Calcutta Oaks (Grade-III) Terms for horses Fillies
Kolkata: Vijay Singh-trained Success looks set to win the Wolf 777 Calcutta Oaks (Grade-III) Terms for horses Fillies 3 years old only in a small field of six runners the feature event of the races to be held on Monday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 1 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Sporting Trainer 1, High Spirit 2, Devine Chakra 3
2. Galen 1, D Yourplayyourway 2, Livisilla 3
3. Leonardo 1, Creation Of God 2
4. Agnostic 1, Dandi Satyagraha 2, The Sovereign Orb 3
5. Success 1, Shabelle 2, Sonata 3
6. Dedicate 1, Money Talks 2, La Dominate 3
7. Dr Doom 1, Mount Reno 2, Mezcal 3
Day’s Best: Leonardo.
Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.
Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.
First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.
Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.