Hosur Heist: Gang had made similar attempt at Muthoot Ludhiana

The inter-state dacoity gang arrested by Cyberabad police on Saturday had attempted a dacoity in the Muthoot branch in Ludhiana in October 2020 were three of them caught red-handed by customers

By | Published: 9:25 pm

Hyderabad: The inter-State dacoity gang arrested by the Cyberabad Police here on Saturday had attempted for a similar heist from the Muthoot Finance branch in Ludhiana in October last year.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said the gang members Rup Singh, Amith alias Vivek Shukla, Shanker Singh Baghal, Sujeeth Singh, Sourabh and Roshan Singh were habitual offenders and in October 2020, they attempted a dacoity in the Muthoot branch in Ludhiana where Sujeeth, Sourabh and Roshan were caught red-handed by customers while Amith and Shankar Singh managed to escape and stay away from the law, till Saturday.

One person had died after the dacoits opened fire in the office that time, police said, adding that Shanker Singh was also involved in one murder case and was released on bail in 2019. After the failed attempt in Ludhiana, Rup Singh came to Electronic City in Bengaluru and was staying in a rented house planning the Hosur heist.

The gang members – Rup Singh, Shanker Singh and Pavan Kumar Vishkarma, were all natives of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, while Bhupendhar Manji and Vivek Mandal were from Jharkhand. The container lorry driver Tek Ram and cleaner Rajiv Kumar were natives of Uttar Pradesh while weapon dealer Lulya Pandey was from Nagpur in Maharashtra. Persons from four States had ganged up for the heist in a fifth State, from where they crossed two other States and were caught by the police of yet another State.

Sajjanar said the gang had not yet decided on what to do with the stolen gold, and were planning to decide on it after reaching Nagpur. But the plans went kaput on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Also read:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .