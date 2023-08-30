House rents soar in Hyderabad, up by 20%

As work routines return to normal and individuals seek closer proximity to their workplaces, rental prices have started to soar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 AM, Wed - 30 August 23

Hyderabad: Tenant patterns in Hyderabad have undergone significant shifts, accompanied by a noticeable rise in rental budgets, according to the NoBroker’s January-June 2023 real estate report.

As work routines return to normal and individuals seek closer proximity to their workplaces, rental prices have started to soar. The NoBroker data reveals the dominant trend shaping the first half of this year is the surge in rental costs.



This upward trajectory could be attributed to the increasing preference among residents to reside near their workplaces. This demand for properties in close vicinity to offices and tech parks is outpacing the available supply, leading to an intense competition for the limited housing options. Seizing this situation, a significant number of landlords have leveraged the opportunity to raise their rents by more than 20 per cent.

Interestingly, this surge in rental prices is not limited to Hyderabad alone. It’s a nationwide phenomenon.