Household Alert: Onions Price Hike To Rs 70 Per Kg Again In Delhi

On Saturday, the price of onions in the national capital surged, nearly doubling from previous levels, impacting household budgets significantly. The abrupt price increase is attributed to a shortage in supply, with onions previously priced at Rs 25-30 per kg before Navratri, now reaching Rs 55-60 per kg in just three days, and being sold at Rs 65-70 per kg in the markets.