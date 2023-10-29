Household Alert: Onions Price Hike To Rs 70 Per Kg Again In Delhi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:33 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

On Saturday, the price of onions in the national capital surged, nearly doubling from previous levels, impacting household budgets significantly. The abrupt price increase is attributed to a shortage in supply, with onions previously priced at Rs 25-30 per kg before Navratri, now reaching Rs 55-60 per kg in just three days, and being sold at Rs 65-70 per kg in the markets.