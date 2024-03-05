How can parties promoting dynasties strengthen country’s democracy: Amit Shah

Speaking at a youth rally in Jalgaon district of North Maharashtra, Amit Shah urged the audience to vote for the parties that would strengthen democracy
Jalgaon: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday questioned how the parties promoting dynasties and lacking internal democracy strengthen the democracy in the country.
“How can the parties that promote dynastic politics (`Parivarvaad’) instead of democracy within their organisations strengthen the democracy of the country? Vote for the parties that would strengthen democracy,” the senior BJP leader said.
A vote for the BJP means a vote for Bharat and making Narendra Modi prime minister for the third time, Shah said.
“A vote for the BJP means a vote for the glorious future of the youth,” he added.