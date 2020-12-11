How Jeff Daniels learnt meaning of being apolitical

“After doing The Comey Rule, I learnt what it means to be apolitical, neutral and to not let the politics of the Left or the Right, influence your decision,” Daniels said.

New Delhi: Hollywood actor Jeff Daniels says he understood the true meaning of being apolitical after doing mini-series, The Comey Rule.

“After doing The Comey Rule, I learnt what it means to be apolitical, neutral and to not let the politics of the Left or the Right, influence your decision,” Daniels told IANS.

In the mini-series, Daniels is seen as the former FBI Director James Comey. Co-starring Brendan Gleeson as US President Donald Trump, the two-part series explores the relationship between the two powerful men, and gives the audience a view into the inside world of powerful people. It is based on Comey’s bestselling book “A Higher Loyalty”.

He explained: “Your decision as the FBI director in the case, is not to factor in what it might, or how they might react. You have to be apolitical. You have to aim at the rule of law, justice, truth, and hanging on to the integrity of the institution that is the FBI, and there is nothing political about that.”

“James Comey was one of the first people to remind us what apolitical looked like and sounded like,” he added.

The show aired in India on Zee Cafe.