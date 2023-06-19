| How To Find Out If The Blue Tick On Instagram Is Genuine Or Subscribed

How to find out if the blue tick on Instagram is genuine or subscribed

The subscribed verified batch has no difference at all compared to the authentic one, making it difficult to know if the account with the verified batch is genuine or not.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Updated On - 10:10 AM, Mon - 19 June 23

Hyderabad: After Meta rolled out the meta verified feature where one could pay to get verified on Instagram, almost every other user had this verified batch.

Well, you don’t have to worry about that anymore. Even though Meta has not officially announced any difference, we did our research and found a trick to get to know whether the blue tick is authentic or not!

There are just 2 simple steps to find out if the verified batch is paid for or authentic.

Step 1: All you have to do is go to the users account with a verified batch and click on followers.

Step 2: Scroll through the followers list and you will know if they have a paid meta-verified subscription or an authentic blue tick!

For legacy blue tick profiles, the list of followers does not go beyond 50, after the 50th follower it mentions the number of followers the user has, for example, ‘and 475K others.’

While for those with a meta verified subscription blue tick, the list of followers will keep going.