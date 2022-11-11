How to keep PCOD, PCOS at bay

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published: Published Date - 11:35 PM, Fri - 11 November 22

Hyderabad: Have heard of Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD) and Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) but don’t know what they exactly are? As these medical conditions have become quite common in women due to modern-day lifestyle, it has become inevitable to understand them better and learn to take precautions.

PCOD is a medical condition in women, where “the ovaries start releasing immature eggs leading to hormonal imbalances and swollen ovaries,” Dr Anjali Raje, a city gynaecologist says, adding that this is mainly caused due to poor lifestyle, obesity, stress and hormonal imbalances. It can, however, be cured with proper diet and exercise, doctors point out.

According to them, PCOS is a metabolic disorder that is more severe than PCOD. In PCOS, “hormonal issues cause the ovaries to produce excess androgens or male hormones which make the eggs prone to turning into cysts,” Dr Anjali says.

The increased levels of androgens may cause irregular menstrual cycles and abnormal hair growth on the face and body. It can also lead to heart diseases and diabetes in the long term, she says.

Many think both conditions are the same as they are related to the ovaries and cause hormonal disturbances. However, PCOD is more common with one-third of menstruating women around the world suffering from it. PCOS isn’t rare either.

Though these conditions have infertility as a side effect, it is not to the same extent. Pregnancy is possible in PCOD with some extra precautions, while PCOS has too many hormonal irregularities which make conception much harder, say doctors.

Nutritionist Sujatha Stephen says changing one’s lifestyle is a crucial factor to reduce the risks of these conditions. She goes on to share some diet do’s and don’ts to better manage the symptoms. “Being on a diet with 30-60 minutes of exercise is crucial. Consuming seeds rich in Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids helps maintain the fertility hormones. Consuming flax, watermelon and pumpkin seeds keep the hormones in control,” she says, adding that herbs such as cinnamon and ginger help in boosting immunity and metabolism.