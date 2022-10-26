| 10 Foods To Avoid If You Are Suffering From Pcod

Published Date - 05:57 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

Some common symptoms of PCOD are: irregular periods, weight gain, excess body hair, acne, difficulty in getting pregnant, sleep disorders, and others.

Hyderabad: Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD) is mostly caused by a combination of hormonal imbalance and genetic tendencies. The ovaries will often release either immature or only partially-mature eggs, which go on to build up cysts in the ovaries.

A lot of people who suffer from PCOD are usually confused about what to eat and what to avoid. Here are a few food items to avoid:

1. Refined carbohydrates like white processed bread, pastries, white rice, or anything made with refined flour are one of the biggest categories of foods to avoid. They cause inflammation and increase the production of insulin.

2. Pasta noodles that list semolina or durum wheat flour as their first ingredient are high in carbohydrates, low in fibre, and should be avoided.

3. Avoid fried foods as much as you can! Fried foods, particularly fast foods that are extremely high in saturated fats and trans-fats, increase the risk of inflammation, cancer risks, weight gain, and more.

4. Consumption of beverages like soda and juices should be avoided as they contain high sugar levels, which give a perk to blood insulin which is the main cause of PCOD.

5. It is very important to avoid processed food items such as hot dogs, burgers, candies, cookies, cakes, etc., as they tend to have a higher glycaemic index, which plays a major role in insulin production and diabetes.

6. Coffee increases insulin levels, if consumed in heavy amounts, it can lower the fertility rate. Caffeine also causes acidity, which eventually causes hormonal imbalance.

7. Avoid dairy items as this will help one to lose weight faster, which eventually leads to balanced hormone levels. Excess consumption of dairy items can lead to an increase in blood glucose levels which will lead to the worsening of PCOD.

8. Avoid processed meats, such as sausage and cold cuts as they have high amounts of saturated fat.

9. Soy foods are high in phytoestrogens which exacerbate insulin resistance and disrupt hormones that regulate the menstrual cycle.

10. Alcohol can drop blood sugar levels, which, in turn, can lead to increased sugar cravings, weight gain and a depletion of nutrients, and an inability to regulate glucose levels.