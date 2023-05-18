How to lock personal chat on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has introduced the new feature "Lock Chat," which allows the user to lock personal chats with ease.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:53 PM, Thu - 18 May 23

Hyderabad: WhatsApp has introduced the new feature “Lock Chat,” which allows the user to lock individual chats. The personal chat can be locked with the device’s password or biometrics like fingerprint or face recognition. However, this feature is not available for all users, and it seems like it takes time to reach everyone. With this feature, users can hand over their phones to anyone without fear. The feature also automatically hides the text of the chat in the notification.

“Locking a personal chat takes that thread out of your inbox and puts it behind its own folder that can only be accessed with your device’s password or biometric, like a fingerprint. It also automatically hides the contents of that chat in notifications, too,” says WhatsApp.

How to lock the chat on WhatsApp with Lock Chat feature

Step 1: Update WhatsApp to get the feature

Step 2: Tap on Chat Info and select “Chat Lock”

Step 3: Set the lock for the chat with a fingerprint or face ID

Step 4: Check the chat in the locked chat folder.

Where the locked chat fold is placed

Step 1: Swipe down the chats slowly

Step 2: User can see a folder named “Locked Chats” just like “Archive”

Step 3: Open the chat with the password