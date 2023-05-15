How to prevent eye strains from prolonged screen time

04:51 PM, Mon - 15 May 23

Hyderabad: In this generation, one feels handicapped without their mobile phones or computers and this has led to a significant rise in eye strain and discomfort. Prolonged exposure to screens can result in symptoms such as dry eyes, blurred vision, headaches, and fatigue.

However, by adopting certain protective measures, you can minimise the impact of digital screens on your eyes. Here are a few tips you can follow to prevent eye strains from prolonged screen time:

Follow the 20-20-20 rule

This is one of the simplest and most effective methods to help with eye strains. Every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break and look at something at least 20 feet away from you. This practice will help reduce eye fatigue by providing your eyes with short but frequent periods of rest.

Reduce glare

The glare from your screens can cause eye strain as it stops your eyes from adjusting as easily as they should. Minimise glare by adjusting the lighting conditions in your environment, use an anti-glare matte screen if possible.

Have regular eye check-ups

Regular check-ups ensure any problems you might be having aren’t anything other than normal eye strain. It is important to get an expert to check your eye to be on the safer side.

Take regular breaks

Engaging in extended periods of screen time can put a significant strain on your eyes. Make it a habit to take regular breaks from your screens. These breaks provide your eyes with the needed rest and help prevent eye fatigue.

Adjust display settings

Optimise your device’s display settings to minimise eye strain. Lower the brightness when you’re at home, or turn on automatic brightness settings to let your phone adjust depending on your environment. Increase text size to make reading text messages easier, too!

Don’t forget to blink

People tend to blink less frequently when using smartphones, computers, or any other devices, which can lead to dry eyes and discomfort. Every time we blink, we’re keeping our eyes moist and refocusing our eyes. Do it often to avoid strain and dryness. Additionally, make sure to stay hydrated at all times.