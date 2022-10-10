How writing notes by hand helps you remember them

Hyderabad: Ever wondered why teachers used to insist on taking notes in class? Although writing the same sentence multiple times is not an effective way to remember it, taking notes in class by hand with complete concentration may be the best way to memorise it.

Researchers say that when one takes handwritten notes on a physical paper, the chances of remembering the concepts are higher. In a class, one cannot write everything the lecturer says, we take all the information and write down only the most important part.

This means that students process the information on a deeper level. When you write your notes by hand, you will take in the information, process it, and then interpret it in your own words which helps in retaining the information in the long run.

In contrast, if you type out your notes it involves only identifying the right letter; whereas writing it down leads to increased brain activity.

Personalising printed documents by highlighting, underlining, noting keywords, colour-coding, or adding sticky notes can also mimic the brain activity that takes place when you write notes that may enhance memory.