All about Hyderabad Public School alumnus Ajay Banga nominated to head World Bank

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:36 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Hyderabad: Ajay Banga, an Indian-American business executive, has been nominated by US President Joe Biden to head the World Bank. The announcement came as a surprise to many, but Banga’s extensive experience in the financial industry and his strong leadership skills make him a strong candidate for the position.

Banga is currently the Executive Chairman of Mastercard, a position he has held since 2016. Prior to that, he served as the company’s CEO for almost a decade. Under his leadership, Mastercard has expanded its presence across the globe, becoming a leading provider of payment solutions.

Born in India, Banga holds a degree in Economics from Delhi University and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. He is also an alumnus of the prestigious Hyderabad Public School, which has produced many successful leaders in various fields.

Starting his career with Nestle in 1981, he went on to join Pepsico and then Citigroup. When Banga met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York in 2014, the two discussed India’s prospects in the US business community.

In 2016, Banga was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India. He also serves as co-chair of the Partnership for Central America, where he worked closely with US Vice-President Kamala Harris to mobilise public, private, and non-profit resources for Northern Central America.

Throughout his career, he has been a strong advocate for financial inclusion, working to expand access to financial services, particularly in underserved communities.

In his new role as head of the World Bank, Banga will be responsible for leading the organisation’s efforts to promote economic development and reduce poverty around the world. He will succeed David Malpass, who is set to retire later this year.

Banga’s nomination has been widely praised, with many leaders in both the US and India expressing their support. If confirmed by the World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors, Banga will become the first person of Indian origin to head the organisation. His nomination is a significant achievement, both for him personally and for the Indian-American community as a whole.