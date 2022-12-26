Gourabdip bags top honours at Goldslam Tennis Tournament

Gourabdip Ghosh bagged top honours in the 30 years men’s singles category

Published Date - 06:33 PM, Mon - 26 December 22

Winners and runners-up with their trophies

Hyderabad: Gourabdip Ghosh bagged top honours in the 30 years men’s singles category at the Goldslam Sports Open and Corporate Men’s Tennis Tournament held at the Leo Tennis Academy, Legala Sports, Lingampally, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Ghosh crushed Kamal 5-1 in the summit clash to clinch the title.

Meanwhile in the doubles final, Devarakonda Sankar and Sreekar defeated Rajeev and Swapnil 5-2.

Results: Open Men’s singles (Round Robin Format): Winner: Mukesh Yadav, Runner-up: Dhurva Hegde; Corporate 30 years Men’s Singles: Gourabdip Ghosh bt Kamal 5-1; Doubles: Devarakonda Sankar/Sreekar bt Rajeev/Swapnil 5-2.