Huma Qureshi sizzles in Varun Bahl’s collection ‘A Love Letter to Kashmir’

It is an emotional moment for me as we have roots in Kashmir. The aim of this show was to encourage fashion design and emphasise the significance of Kashmiri's mesmerising beauty, Huma Qureshi said

By ANI Updated On - 09:30 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Srinagar: Actor Huma Qureshi enthralled the audience as she walked the ramp during a fashion show held in Kashmir. She looked beautiful in her golden lehenga.

She expressed her gratitude towards the fashion designer Varun Bahl for presenting the beautiful tradition of Kashmir through his collection ‘A Love Letter to Kashmir’ and said that it was an emotional moment for her. She also added that now more romantic movies can be made in the valley.

Huma told ANI, I want to thank Varun Bahl for organizing such a beautiful show in the valley. These garments actually represent and celebrate the Kashmiri heritage. It is an emotional moment for me as we have roots in Kashmir. The aim of this show was to encourage fashion design and emphasise the significance of Kashmiri’s mesmerising beauty. so that more people will travel to appreciate the unparalleled natural beauty and tourism will be heavily promoted.

Earlier, in fact shooting of many Bollywood films was done in the valley. She added, Now shooting again has started in Kashmir and I think more romantic movies can now be made in the valley.The show was organised by renowned fashion designer Varun Bahl in collaboration with FICCI FLO Hyderabad. During this show almost seventy-five models both male and female including locals participated.

Varun also shared his happiness and said, Such professional fashion show is happening in Kashmir almost after 38 or 39 years and I am honoured to be associated with it. I hope more such shows happen in the valley.