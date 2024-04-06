| Huma Qureshi Has A Too Early Morning On Saturday Looks Too Pretty

Huma posted a selfie on her Instagram stories in the early hours of Saturday morning.

By IANS Published Date - 6 April 2024, 11:30 AM

Mumbai: Actress Huma Qureshi seemed to have an early start on a Saturday morning but was still “looking too pretty”.

Huma took to her Instagram stories and shared a selfie in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

In the image, she is looking into the camera as she strikes a pose with open hair and a pink lip tint.

For the caption, the actress wrote: “Too early… but looking so pretty.”

Talking about her work, Huma’s latest release is the third season of the political-drama series ‘Maharani’, where she plays Rani Bharti.

Also featuring Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, Sushil Pandey, Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles,

The show, created by Subhash Kapoor, is partly inspired by several incidents that happened in Bihar in the 1990s.

The actress next has ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’ in the pipeline.