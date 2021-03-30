Humsafar easing diesel delivery for industry

Plans to expand its services from 12 cities to 50 cities in next six months

By | Published: 12:01 am 9:51 pm

Hyderabad: Humsafar India, which provides doorstep diesel refuelling services for static and heavy equipment/vehicles through its app Fuel Humsafar, is spreading its operations across India with an aim to be present in 50 cities in six months (including Hyderabad) and 100 cities in next one year. The company has supplied 10 lakh litres in the last three months across India and sees further surge in demand driven by infrastructure projects.

The company operates in 12 cities across India and has served over 5,000 customers with a total volume of over 50 lakh litres delivered so far. The company caters to the needs of varied sectors such as agriculture, hospitals, construction, infrastructure, hotels, malls, residential societies, manufacturing and mining. The diesel is ordered for boilers, furnaces, diesel storage tanks, gensets, heavy earth moving equipment such as cranes and mining equipment.

The founders of Humsafar came from a family dealing with petroleum retailing and delivery of fuel in barrels over the last 75 years. Humsafar, which was established in November 2016 by Samridhi Highway Solutions got a push with the amendment to the petroleum regulations in 2017, opening up new avenues for the fuel industry. It further launched Bowser Fabrication services in 2019 to help create a safe environment for transportation of fuel with Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO)-certified bowsers.

Mayank Agarwal, co-founder, Humsafar India told Telangana Today, “Diesel is transported in bowsers that are geo-fenced, eliminating spillage, pilferage and fuel theft. Humsafar tankers deliver diesel on orders of 100 litres up to 12,000 litres. The easy-to-use technology on our app ‘Fuel Humsafar’ has features such as live tracking, automated billing and re-order history, further easing interaction and saving time. On an average, we are making diesel delivery within eight working hours of receiving an order.”

“We have catered to several large infrastructure and hotel projects across India. We have expanded to 12 cities across India and in the next six months, we will go beyond 50 cities across India by strengthening partnerships with petroleum companies and adding manpower. We have partnered with Indian Oil, HPCL and BPCL in certain regions,” he added.

The company currently operates in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Goa. Works will soon begin in Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan and Gujarat. It expects to make its service available in Hyderabad by April 15 through multiple fuel supply partners.

The turnover of the bootstrapped company went up from Rs 3 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 16 crore in 2020-21. The company is planning to go for external funding in the next six months to meet its pan-India expansion, Agarwal informed.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .