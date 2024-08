| Hussain Sagar Reaches Full Tank Level Due To Heavy Rains In Hyderabad Water Released Downstream

Authorities who have been monitoring the water levels have released 1,600 cusecs downstream.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 August 2024, 02:40 PM

Water being released downstream from Hussain Sagar following heavy rains in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Due to rains that have been lashing the city since last couple of days, Hussain Sagar lake has been receiving heavy inflows.

Against a full tank level of 513.41, the water levels in Hussain Sagar have reached 513.63 on Tuesday morning.

