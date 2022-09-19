‘Huzurabad by-elections like results would repeat in Munugode by-elections’

Published Date - 05:23 PM, Mon - 19 September 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: BJP leader Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Monday alleged that Congress and TRS leaders have been making baseless allegations against him as they were unable to face him in coming by-elections to Munugode assembly constituency.

Speaking after admitting about 500 members belonging to the Congress, TRS and CPI from Puttapaka, Sherigudem, Rachakonda, Kothulapuram, Porlagadda thanda and Kankanalagudem into the BJP, Rajagopal Reddy said he joined the BJP with a strong belief that pushing the TRS out of power was possible only for the union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has tried to dilute democracy in the state by encouraging defections of Congress MLAs, which forced the national political party to lose its opposition party status in Telangana state. He said that Telugu people across the world were eagerly looking at Munugode assembly bypolls and exuded confidence that the results of Huzurbad by-elections would be repeated in Munugode also.

Reminding that the state government announced Dalit Bandhu during by-elections to Huzurabad assembly constituency, he said that the scheme failed to bring victory to TRS candidate in the by-elections. The state government has now announced “Girijana Bandhu” keeping in mind by-elections to Munugode assembly constituency. The people of Munugode would teach a lesson to TRS in the by-elections. He asked the people of Munugode to vote for BJP in the by-elections to put an end to family rule in the state.