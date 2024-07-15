KTR writes to Speaker on protocol violations by Congress

15 July 2024

File photo of BRS working president KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday wrote to Speaker Gaddam Prasad, pointing out that the Congress government was systematically infringing on the rights of opposition MLAs. He urged the Speaker to use his power to safeguard the rights of MLAs and restore the respect they deserve. He condemned the ill-treatment of former Minister and Maheshwaram MLA P Sabitha Indra Reddy.

In an open letter, Rama Rao said ever since the Congress came to power, there was a deliberate effort to undermine the protocol and rights of BRS MLAs.

“Wherever there are no ruling party MLAs, the Congress government infringes on the rights of elected MLAs from the Opposition. This unconstitutional behaviour has become a habit, violating protocol on every occasion,” he said, adding that such actions were detrimental to democracy and unprecedented in the State’s history.

The BRS working president reminded that during the BRS party’s decade-long tenure, they always respected MLAs elected by the people, regardless of party affiliation. In contrast, he said the current Congress government was targeting BRS MLAs and committing protocol violations, especially in constituencies like Huzurabad, Maheshwaram and Asifabad.

“From distributing Kalyani Lakshmi cheques to other welfare scheme benefits, Congress leaders, instead of the local MLAs, are presiding over these events. Even during foundation-laying ceremonies and launch of development works, the MLAs are excluded,” he stated.

Rama Rao also highlighted that in constituencies without Congress MLAs, defeated Congress candidates or other party leaders were being treated as if they were the elected representatives. He expressed concern over the government officials’ compliance with these undemocratic directives, attributing it to pressure from the ruling Congress.

“The repeated protocol violations over the last seven months are unacceptable in a democratic system. Our MLAs have tried to bring this matter to your attention, but they have been unable to reach you,” he said.