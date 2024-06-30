Sunday, Jun 30, 2024
The Neredmet police arrested ten persons for allegedly sexually assaulting and impregnating a minor girl.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 30 June 2024, 08:07 PM
Hyderabad: 10 arrested for sexual assault of minor girl

Hyderabad: The Neredmet police arrested ten persons for allegedly sexually assaulting and impregnating a minor girl.

The victim aged 12 years was initially befriended by two suspects C Naresh (26) and S Vijay Kumar (23), both residents of Neredmet, who later shared her mobile phone number with the remaining eight suspects.

Over a period of time, the suspects called the girl to Neredmet and sexually assaulted her due to which she became pregnant. On coming to know about it, the victim’s mother approached the police who registered a case and arrested the ten persons.

