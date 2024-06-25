Hyderabad: Woman kidnapped, drugged and gang-raped in Neredmet

A woman was abducted, administered a ganja-laced drink and gang-raped in Neredmet area

By Asif Yar Khan Updated On - 25 June 2024, 10:33 AM

woamn drugged and raped in Neredmet of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A group of persons allegedly raped a girl at Neredmet after kidnapping her from Kachiguda.The rape survivor, a resident of Kachiguda, met one of her friends, who along with four others took her to a place at Neredmet.

The gang offered some ganja-laced drink and when the girl consumed it she became drowsy and the gang sexually assaulted her.

The victim returned to her house and informed her mother about the incident. The woman approached the Kachiguda police station.

On a complaint the police registered a zero FIR and transferred the case Neredmet police station. The police are investigating.