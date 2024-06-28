Police caught a bike lifter in Kothagudem

28 June 2024

Kothagudem: The one-town police have caught a bike lifter and sent him to judicial custody here on Friday.

During vehicle inspections at the post office centre by SI Vijaya and staff was a man riding a two-wheeler and tried to run away on seeing the police. Police caught the accused, Salla Chandrasekhar a native of Ratnala Cheruvu of Mangalagiri, Guntur district in AP and residing at Housing Board Colony in Kothagudem, informed one-town CI Karunakar.

During questioning the accused admitted to have stolen three bikes from the Kothagudem bus stand area. The CI congratulated head constable Ghani, constables Suresh, Veeranna, Naresh and Prasad for nabbing the bike lifter.