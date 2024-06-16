Peddapalli: Telangana Ministers visit spot where girl was raped, murdered

Accused, a native of Bihar, allegedly took the victim behind a rice mill, raped and killed her

By Raghu Paithari Updated On - 16 June 2024, 12:53 PM

Representational photo

Peddapalli: Telangana Ministers D Sridhar Babu and D Seethakka on Sunday visited the spot where a six-year-old girl was raped and murdered by a rice mill worker near Katnapalli of Sultanabad mandal on Thursday night.

A native of Bihar, Vinod Majji, who was working as a hamali at a rice mill, allegedly took the girl behind the rice mill, raped and killed her.

The Ministers, along with MLAs Ch Vijayaramana Rao, Makkan Singh Raj Thakur and others, visited the spot and enquired about the incident. Ramagundam Police Commissioner M Srinivasulu explained about the incident to the Ministers.