Hyderabad: 10 senior MBBS students at Gandhi Medical College suspended for a year for ragging

Hyderabad: The Director of Medical Education (DME), Dr K Ramesh Reddy on Monday has issued orders suspending 10 senior MBBS students from Gandhi Medical College for a period of one-year for indulging in ragging.

“The anti-ragging committee has conducted an enquiry into the incident and found that 10 senior MBBS students were indulging in ragging juniors. All of the 10 students are suspended from the college for one year,” Dr Ramesh Reddy said.

The DME also warned senior students in other private and government medical colleges in Telangana that if anyone indulges in ragging, firm action as per the anti-ragging rules will be taken. We have zero tolerance for ragging, the DME made it clear.

A few days ago, health authorities had firmly warned several senior medical students that ragging will not be tolerated in any of the medical colleges. “Inspite of telling very firmly that no ragging will be tolerated in any of the medical colleges, some senior students indulged in ragging 1st year students in the Hostel of Gandhi Medical College in Secunderabad. Complaint was also sent by UGC anti ragging cell, New Delhi to take action, Dr Ramesh Reddy said.

Following a rash of suicides by first-year MBBS students across the country, in June of this year, the National Medical Commission (NMC) in a circular had directed medical colleges to respond in a timely manner to complaints of harassment and ragging made by first-year MBBS under-graduates and PG medicos. The NMC said that medical colleges were not promptly responding to the complaints of ragging and also not submitting their compliance report of Prevention and Prohibition of Ragging in Medical Colleges and Institution, Regulations, 2021.

Medical students can visit the NMC website (nmc.org.in) and lodge their complaints.

