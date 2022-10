Hyderabad: 100 feet road at Jiyaguda closed due to heavy inflows

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:16 AM, Fri - 14 October 22

Photo: Hyderabad Traffic Police Twitter

Hyderabad: The Traffic police closed down the 100 feet road at Jiyaguda due to heavy inflows in Musi river and the water overflowing.

The police requested the commuters to avoid the 100 feet road and instead take alternate route to reach their destination.