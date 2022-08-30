Hyderabad: 100-year-old undergoes surgery for hip fracture at Amor Hospitals

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:45 PM, Tue - 30 August 22

Treatment enabled Rani Devi to stand on her feet and walk again, an accomplishment considering the advanced age of the patient

Hyderabad: Doctors at Amor Hospitals, Kukatpally, on Tuesday said they have treated a 100-year-old woman, Rani Devi, a resident of Moosapet, who suffered a fracture in the hip/pelvis area. The treatment enabled the woman to stand on her feet and walk again, an accomplishment considering the advanced age of the patient, doctors in a statement said.

The patient was brought to the hospital with a fractured hip. A team of surgeons after conducting detailed consultation with the family members of the patient, went ahead with the procedure.

Dr. Kishore B. Reddy, Head, Orthopedic and Orthopedic Oncology Surgeon, Amor Hospitals, who led the procedure said, “many a times, due to lack of confidence, aged patients who suffer fractures in the pelvis region due to a fall or otherwise, are left untreated. Rani Devi displayed lot of courage, which helped in quick recovery”.

The critical care team that was involved in the surgery was led by Dr Sardar while Dr Narsapuram Pavan Kumar led the anaesthesia team.