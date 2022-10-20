18-year-old student’s cancer affected right hand salvaged

Hyderabad: Doctors at Amor Hospitals, Kukatpally have managed to avoid amputation and successfully conducted a surgery on the right hand of an 18-year-old student, who was suffering from osteosarcoma.

The student, a resident of Guntur, had a swelling near the elbow of his right hand and severe pain associated with it. Diagnostic tests indicated the presence of cancerous elements in the elbow and in the forearm regions, which seemed significant in size.

Dr. B Kishore Reddy, ortho- oncologist, Amor Hospitals said, “The boy’s bright future would have suffered had his limb been amputated. Considering his age, we administered chemotherapy and after a couple of sessions, a surgical procedure was conducted to remove the cancerous portion (20 cms x 10 cms size tumor) along with the bone in the elbow region. Subsequently, the elbow and the veins in the area were reconstructed to ensure his condition returned to normalcy with time.”

The youngster has been discharged and in the coming months will undergo a few more chemotherapy sessions to ensure the cancer is weeded out fully.

“Though the possibility of a relapse is quite remote, the boy is required to undergo necessary tests from time to time, to assess any future risks,” added Dr. Kishore Reddy.