9 months old infant saved after sustaining burns

Hyderabad: The care givers from multiple medical specialties from city-based Amor Hospitals have managed to save the life of a 9-months-old infant boy who was brought to the hospital with 30 to 35 percent burns, which he had sustained after accidentally spilling boiling water.

The infant suffered burns on his scalp, neck, back, both hands, and shoulder region. On examination, mixed burns were noted of second degree, with areas of superficial and deep dermal burns. The infant was immediately admitted to burns isolation facility at hospital and treatment started.

Plastic and reconstructive surgeon, Dr. Abhinandan Badam said, “Fluid resuscitation is one of the key lifesaving interventions in the early care of burn patients – delayed or inadequate resuscitation can cause organ failure and death. Fluid resuscitation with strict maintenance of urine output and other parameters was performed with the help of the pediatrician and critical care team. In addition to this, broad-spectrum intravenous antibiotics were given to prevent the spread of infections,” Dr Abhinandan said.

Later, the care givers employed a novel technique of dressings for skin substitute by using a Bovine-based extracellular matrix native collagen membrane (Collagen).

“The novel technique of using collagen reduced financial burden and hospital stay. The overall cost of treatment is also very low. Four days after his discharge, the baby was brought for a follow-up. The collagen is slowly peeling off as all the wounds are completely healed,” Dr. Badam added.