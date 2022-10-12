Hyderabad: Amor Hospitals conducts complex surgery on 35-year-old man

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:15 PM, Wed - 12 October 22

Hyderabad: The orthopaedic team of Amor Hospitals, Kukatpally have successfully conducted a complex surgery on a 35-year-old man who has a tear in his knee ligament following a bike accident, a press release said.

The patient met with an accident and tore his ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament), which gives stability to the knee. Imaging tests revealed that he had an ACL tear and there was a need to conduct a surgery.

“Usually, in such cases, only reconstruction is done. However, in this case, we took-up repair and then reconstruction, which means we have kept the native ligament intact and repaired it. We took healthy ligaments from other places and gave support to the damaged ones,” senior orthopaedic surgeon, Dr VS Abhilash Kumar said.