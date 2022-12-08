Farmer from Somalia undergoes surgery at Amor Hospitals

He was admitted to the hospital with severe pain and swelling in his foot along with puss oozing out from the hip.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:34 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Hyderabad: A 53-year-old farmer from Somalia, Hussein Abid Ali, who was suffering from severe fungal infection in foot, underwent a successful surgery at Amor Hospitals, Kukatpally.

While working in the farm, Abid Ali sustained an injury when he slipped in the mud and a stone pierced through his foot. He was admitted to the hospital with severe pain and swelling in his foot along with puss oozing out from the hip.

Head, Orthopaedics, Amor Hospitals, Dr. Kishore B Reddy, who conducted the surgery, said, “we noticed pus discharging sinus from the groin and right foot with black granules. As a result, he was walking with great difficulty. His foot, hip, thigh and pelvis were all infected. Diagnosis revealed chronic deep fungal infection of the skin and subcutaneous tissue of the right foot and pelvis”.

The surgeons conducted debridement, which involved removal of damaged tissue, from the pelvis and foot and reconstructed the foot soft tissue. Post-surgery, the patient is infection-free and has been discharged in a stable condition, Dr. Reddy added.