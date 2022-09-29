Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
Home | Hyderabad | Hyderabad 12 Month Old Undergoes Bone Marrow Transplant For Genetic Disorder

Hyderabad: 12-month-old undergoes bone marrow transplant for genetic disorder

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 06:58 PM, Thu - 29 September 22
Hyderabad: 12-month-old undergoes bone marrow transplant for genetic disorder
Pediatric oncologists from Hyderabad-based American Oncology Institute (AOI) have successfully conducted a Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) on a 12-months-old boy who was diagnosed with Griscelli Syndrome (GS), a rare genetic disorder. Pediatric oncologists from Hyderabad-based American Oncology Institute (AOI) have successfully conducted a Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) on a 12-months-old boy who was diagnosed with Griscelli Syndrome (GS), a rare genetic disorder.

Hyderabad: Pediatric oncologists from Hyderabad-based American Oncology Institute (AOI) have successfully conducted a Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) on a 12-months-old boy who was diagnosed with Griscelli Syndrome (GS), a rare genetic disorder that is characterised by pigmentary dilution of the skin and silver-coloured hair with associated immunological and neurological problems.

BMT being the only mode of treatment, the oncologists looked for matching donors and found a match in the infant’s 4-year-old elder sibling. However, due to donor’s young age, the entire procedure was complicated, Pediatric Hemato Oncologist, Dr C S Ranjith Kumar, said.

“Transplant-related mortality remains the major challenge in children with primary immune deficiency disorders undergoing BMT. The treating pediatrician should detect these symptoms early for successful outcomes,” he said.

Dr. P Prabhakar, Regional Chief Operating Officer, AOI, said, “The number of patients seeking BMT in India has increased over the last five years. Pediatric BMT outcomes are also improving.”

 

Related News

Latest News