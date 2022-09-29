Hyderabad: 12-month-old undergoes bone marrow transplant for genetic disorder

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:58 PM, Thu - 29 September 22

Pediatric oncologists from Hyderabad-based American Oncology Institute (AOI) have successfully conducted a Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) on a 12-months-old boy who was diagnosed with Griscelli Syndrome (GS), a rare genetic disorder. Pediatric oncologists from Hyderabad-based American Oncology Institute (AOI) have successfully conducted a Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) on a 12-months-old boy who was diagnosed with Griscelli Syndrome (GS), a rare genetic disorder.

Hyderabad: Pediatric oncologists from Hyderabad-based American Oncology Institute (AOI) have successfully conducted a Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) on a 12-months-old boy who was diagnosed with Griscelli Syndrome (GS), a rare genetic disorder that is characterised by pigmentary dilution of the skin and silver-coloured hair with associated immunological and neurological problems.

BMT being the only mode of treatment, the oncologists looked for matching donors and found a match in the infant’s 4-year-old elder sibling. However, due to donor’s young age, the entire procedure was complicated, Pediatric Hemato Oncologist, Dr C S Ranjith Kumar, said.

Also Read Hyderabad: Woman jumps from Cable Bridge

“Transplant-related mortality remains the major challenge in children with primary immune deficiency disorders undergoing BMT. The treating pediatrician should detect these symptoms early for successful outcomes,” he said.

Dr. P Prabhakar, Regional Chief Operating Officer, AOI, said, “The number of patients seeking BMT in India has increased over the last five years. Pediatric BMT outcomes are also improving.”