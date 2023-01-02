Hyderabad: 14 teams to vie for Rajiv Gandhi T20 league

A total of 14 teams will vie for the top honours at the 40th Rajiv Gandhi All India Day-Night Under-19 T20 Championship
Hyderabad: A total of 14 teams will vie for the top honours at the 40th Rajiv Gandhi All India Day-Night Under-19 T20 League Cricket Championship to be held in Hyderabad.
The matches will be held at the LB Stadium, Vijay Anand Ground and Amberpet Water Works. The 14 teams were divided into two groups of seven
each.
Teams: Pool A: Sri Lanka, Hyderabad, CFI, Bihar, Vidarbha, Chennai, Maharashtra; Pool B: Bangladesh, Tamil Nadu, Bengaluru, Karnataka, Telangana, Haryana, Delhi.