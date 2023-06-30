Hyderabad: 14th edition of YAI Monsoon Regatta to be held from July 16

14th edition of the YAI Monsoon Regatta will be held at the Hussain Sagar Lake, the organisers revealed on Friday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Fri - 30 June 23

14th edition of the YAI Monsoon Regatta will be held at the Hussain Sagar Lake, the organisers revealed on Friday

Hyderabad: The 14th edition of the YAI Monsoon Regatta will be held at the Hussain Sagar Lake, the organisers revealed on Friday. The new edition will see a new event – mixed international 420 boats in which the State will have five entries.

Four girls from Hyderabad have been training vigorously in the International 420 Class of boats and the top entrants from YCH are Dharani Laveti, Ravali Parandi, Thanuja Kameshwar and Vaishnavi Veeravamsham – all erstwhile U-15 national champions, will vie for the top honours.

In the U-15 category, Hyderabad boasts of India No. 1 Deekshita Komaravelly and her sister Lahiri Komaravelly – placed at 4. Amongst boys, Daniel Israel and Bunny Bongur are expected to come back with medals and an invitation for the Asians at Abudhabi if they rank at the top.

The 14th edition boasts of an international jury from Singapore, Hongkong and Israel and also introduces Team Racing in the Optimist once again.

“We are proud to have conducted 13 Monsoon Regattas in a row and the 14th will be special as it will have many of Telangana’s top sailors in contention for national positions and we wish them all the luck”, said Suheim Sheikh of the Yacht Club.