Hyderabad: 20 year-old man murdered in Rajendranagar

A case was registered by the police and investigation is going on

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 AM, Tue - 4 July 23

Hyderabad: A 20 year-old man was murdered by some persons known to him at Rajendranagar on Sunday night.

According to the police, the victim Mohd Azam Ali, an auto rickshaw driver who is a resident of Suleimannagar was at his house when some persons called him at around 11 pm on Sunday and took him outside on the pretext of discussing some issue.

On Monday afternoon, the body of the victim was found at an isolated place in Rajendranagar by local people who alerted the police. A case is registered by the police and investigation going on.

The police detained a few persons and are questioning them.