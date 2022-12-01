Hyderabad: 23-day-old male child undergoes liver transplant at Yashoda Hospitals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:12 PM, Thu - 1 December 22

Hyderabad: A 23-day-old male child who was diagnosed with metabolic liver disease known as Galactosemia, a rare hereditary disorder, underwent liver transplant at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad.

A disorder of carbohydrate metabolism that affects the body’s ability to convert galactose to glucose, it has an infant appearing normal at birth, but within days or weeks, losing appetite and vomiting excessively. Yellowing of the skin, mucous membranes, and whites of the eyes (jaundice), enlargement of the liver, could also occur, a press release said.

The family history of the child showed he had two siblings who succumbed to a liver ailment at the ages of 2 months and 9 months. His father came forward to donate a portion of his liver and was found suitable and fit for surgery.

The liver transplant surgery was performed by Dr K Venugopal, Dr Balbir Singh, Dr Srinivas Prabhu Chava and the team while the intraoperative anesthesia and postoperative care of the child were supervised by Dr. Gopi Krishna, Chief Anaesthesist for the liver transplant program and his team.

The child was discharged 3 weeks after surgery on stable immunosuppression and stable liver graft function.