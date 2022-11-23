Hyderabad: Multiple heart blocks removed in two elderly patients at Yashoda Hospitals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:55 PM, Wed - 23 November 22

Hyderabad: Cardiologists at Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda, performed procedures that involved removal of multiple heart blocks in two elderly patients, one suffering from hypertension and diabetes while the other had complete blockage of coronary artery, a press release said.

The cardiologists employed most recent methods of high-pressure balloon inflation to remove blockages and later deployed stents.

One elderly patient suffered a heart attack and due to multiple blockages, there was a reduced blood supply in the heart. Senior interventional cardiologist, Dr. Rohith P. Reddy said, “once the blockages were broken and the stents were implanted, the blood flow in the heart was normal, and post-surgery, the patient showed a lot of improvement and was discharged in a couple of days”.

In the other case, an elderly patient was diagnosed with an almost complete blockage of the coronary artery. Dr. A.Guru Prakash, hospital’s interventional cardiologist, said, “along with a team of Japanese doctors, we used the retrograde technique that included wires and high-pressure inflation balloons to break calcium blockages clogging major arteries in the heart”.