Hyderabad: 23 reservoirs to be inaugurated on Monday

While 23 reservoirs are being inaugurated, 50 other reservoirs will soon be functional. Together, these tanks built at a total cost of Rs. 1200 crore will benefit 25 lakh people of 3.6 lakh households.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:17 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

Hyderabad: A total of 23 reservoirs taken up by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) under the ORR phase two project, are all set to quench the thirst of over six lakh citizens. Built at a cost of Rs. 320.94 crore, these reservoirs will be inaugurated by Ministers and MLAs on Monday.

Taken up in two packages, the second phase covers seven municipal corporations, 18 municipalities, and 24 gram panchayats. Of the 12 mandals that fall under this project, the drinking water needs of Saroornagar, Shamshabad, Ghatkesar, Keesara, Rajendranagar, Medchal, Qutubullapur, Bolarum, and other areas will be taken care of.

While 23 reservoirs are being inaugurated, 50 other reservoirs will soon be functional. Together, these tanks built at a total cost of Rs. 1200 crore will benefit 25 lakh people of 3.6 lakh households. With 138 million litre (ML) capacity and 2988 km of inlet and outlet distribution pipelines; it will improve the current per capita supply of 75 to 100 litre per capita per day (lpcd) up to 150 lpcd. Along with improving water supply to existing areas, some previously unserved localities will also benefit.

Reservoirs to be inaugurated:

Location of reservoir Total cost (Rs. in crore)

Srinivasa Nagar 6.86

Rythu Bazar 7.66

Peerzadiguda 17.55

Thattiannaram 8.62

Near CNR Cricket ground 35.82

Near Kavery Function Hall 20.62

Adibhatla 12.99

Thukkuguda 20.2

Annojiguda 6.94

Kismathpur 2.47

Abhyudaya Nagar 6.22

Bairagiguda 3.63

Brundavan Colony 7.42

Narsingi 3.86

Gandipet MRO Office 13.35

Apparel park 13.87

Apparel park 2.92

PJR colony – 15.61

Beeramguda 18.02

Dwarakapuri Colony 3.66

Aparna Palm Groves 10.51

Kammaguda 92.15